Closing Figures Unveiled: Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (OBIO) Gain 1.20, Closes at $4.22

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OBIO) closed the day trading at $4.22 up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $4.17. In other words, the price has increased by $1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. OBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OBIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.72 and its Current Ratio is at 4.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on December 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On March 20, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on March 20, 2025, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Hochman David P bought 5,000 shares for $4.07 per share. The transaction valued at 20,350 led to the insider holds 612,822 shares of the business.

Aryeh Jason bought 1,000 shares of OBIO for $2,450 on Sep 19 ’25. The Director now owns 108,482 shares after completing the transaction at $2.45 per share. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, Fain Eric S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,760 shares for $2.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,034 and bolstered with 71,709 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 238281152 and an Enterprise Value of 158496160. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 84.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 56.244 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.116.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OBIO is 0.61, which has changed by -0.18375242 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OBIO has reached a high of $6.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.55%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OBIO traded about 276.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OBIO traded about 236110 shares per day. A total of 56.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.36M. Insiders hold about 23.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OBIO as of 1767139200 were 737127 with a Short Ratio of 2.66, compared to 1764288000 on 774284. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 737127 and a Short% of Float of 2.0.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.6, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$1.45 and -$1.79.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $925.29k in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3M to a low estimate of $694k. As of. The current estimate, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $253kFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $741.83k. There is a high estimate of $1.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100k.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.64MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.6M and the low estimate is $600k.