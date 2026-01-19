Market Momentum Report: Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN)’s Negative Close at 3.57

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: UXIN) closed at $3.57 in the last session, down -2.72% from day before closing price of $3.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.3 million shares were traded. UXIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UXIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.23 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72.

On March 12, 2019, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UXIN now has a Market Capitalization of 736024128 and an Enterprise Value of 230970392576. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 81.967 whereas that against EBITDA is -1398.651.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UXIN is 1.53, which has changed by -0.2084257 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UXIN has reached a high of $5.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UXIN traded on average about 233.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 409980 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 206.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.93M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.61% stake in the company. Shares short for UXIN as of 1767139200 were 398913 with a Short Ratio of 1.71, compared to 1764288000 on 368912. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 398913 and a Short% of Float of 0.69.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UXIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.28B and the low estimate is $6.59B.