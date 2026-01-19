Stock Surge: 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Closes at $0.85, Marking a -2.03 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) closed at $0.85 down -2.03% from its previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74303.0 shares were traded. XXII stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8651 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8232.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 22nd Century Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 15, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On March 08, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XXII now has a Market Capitalization of 6484865 and an Enterprise Value of 4984029. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.245 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.423.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XXII is 1.08, which has changed by -0.9935731 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XXII has reached a high of $179.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -88.29%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XXII has traded an average of 529.54K shares per day and 162860 over the past ten days. A total of 6.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.71M. Insiders hold about 3.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.49% stake in the company. Shares short for XXII as of 1767139200 were 257129 with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 1764288000 on 254700. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 257129 and a Short% of Float of 3.36.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.61M. There is a high estimate of $4.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.61M. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.5M and the low estimate is $32.5M.