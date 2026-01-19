Stock Surge: 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Closes at $0.85, Marking a -2.03 Increase/Decrease

Abby Carey

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) closed at $0.85 down -2.03% from its previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74303.0 shares were traded. XXII stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8651 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8232.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 22nd Century Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 15, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On March 08, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XXII now has a Market Capitalization of 6484865 and an Enterprise Value of 4984029. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.245 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.423.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XXII is 1.08, which has changed by -0.9935731 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XXII has reached a high of $179.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -88.29%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XXII has traded an average of 529.54K shares per day and 162860 over the past ten days. A total of 6.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.71M. Insiders hold about 3.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.49% stake in the company. Shares short for XXII as of 1767139200 were 257129 with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 1764288000 on 254700. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 257129 and a Short% of Float of 3.36.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.61M. There is a high estimate of $4.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.61M. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.5M and the low estimate is $32.5M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.