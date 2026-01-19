Analytical Lens: Exploring Creative Media & Community Trust (CMCT)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Creative Media & Community Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) was $3.12 for the day, down -2.19% from the previous closing price of $3.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59533.0 shares were traded. CMCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.87.

On October 20, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMCT now has a Market Capitalization of 2954733 and an Enterprise Value of 841798464. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.448 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.023.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMCT is 0.43, which has changed by -0.8478049 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMCT has reached a high of $24.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.33%.

Shares Statistics:

CMCT traded an average of 2.56M shares per day over the past three months and 118140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.74M. Insiders hold about 6.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.58% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCT as of 1767139200 were 105940 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1764288000 on 25097. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 105940 and a Short% of Float of 12.3.