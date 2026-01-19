Analytical Lens: Exploring Creative Media & Community Trust (CMCT)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Ulysses Smith

Technology

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Creative Media & Community Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) was $3.12 for the day, down -2.19% from the previous closing price of $3.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59533.0 shares were traded. CMCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.87.

On October 20, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMCT now has a Market Capitalization of 2954733 and an Enterprise Value of 841798464. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.448 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.023.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMCT is 0.43, which has changed by -0.8478049 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMCT has reached a high of $24.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.33%.

Shares Statistics:

CMCT traded an average of 2.56M shares per day over the past three months and 118140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.74M. Insiders hold about 6.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.58% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCT as of 1767139200 were 105940 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1764288000 on 25097. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 105940 and a Short% of Float of 12.3.

