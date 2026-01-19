Balance Sheet Breakdown: Everest Group Ltd (EG)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

After finishing at $321.21 in the prior trading day, Everest Group Ltd (NYSE: EG) closed at $318.81, down -0.75%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.28 million shares were traded. EG stock price reached its highest trading level at $322.045 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $318.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on September 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $375.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 ’25 when Levine Allan bought 3,100 shares for $306.08 per share. The transaction valued at 948,848 led to the insider holds 4,153 shares of the business.

GALTNEY WILLIAM F JR bought 11,385 shares of EG for $3,499,521 on Oct 29 ’25. The Director now owns 45,491 shares after completing the transaction at $307.38 per share. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, WILLIAMSON JAMES ALLAN, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $337.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 337,970 and bolstered with 25,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EG now has a Market Capitalization of 13383023616 and an Enterprise Value of 11542024192. As of this moment, Everest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.653.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EG is 0.35, which has changed by -0.12494165 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EG has reached a high of $373.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $302.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.39%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 417.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 348550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.38M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.65% stake in the company. Shares short for EG as of 1767139200 were 833230 with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1764288000 on 842818. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 833230 and a Short% of Float of 2.31.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EG’s forward annual dividend rate was 8.0, compared to 8.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024905825. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Everest Group Ltd (EG) is currently being evaluated by a team of 15.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $15.44, with high estimates of $18.01 and low estimates of $13.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $52.58 and $38.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $44.91. EPS for the following year is $55.19, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $60.36 and $50.34.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.94B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.07B to a low estimate of $3.77B. As of. The current estimate, Everest Group Ltd’s year-ago sales were $4.03BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.49B. There is a high estimate of $3.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.41B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.81BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.77B and the low estimate is $14.04B.

