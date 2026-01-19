Financial Metrics Check: Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Amarin Corp ADR’s stock clocked out at $14.78, down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $14.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74635.0 shares were traded. AMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.5.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMRN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.43 and its Current Ratio is at 3.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On October 25, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $1.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1.30 to $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRN now has a Market Capitalization of 307315872 and an Enterprise Value of 5868762624. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.884 whereas that against EBITDA is -237.939.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMRN is 0.85, which has changed by 0.29649127 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMRN has reached a high of $20.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.91%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMRN traded 109.91K shares on average per day over the past three months and 104260 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.71M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.41% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRN as of 1767139200 were 412528 with a Short Ratio of 3.75, compared to 1764288000 on 416191. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 412528 and a Short% of Float of 2.8900001.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) is currently in progress, with 1.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $50.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.84M to a low estimate of $50.4M. As of. The current estimate, Amarin Corp ADR’s year-ago sales were $62.31MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.76M. There is a high estimate of $42.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.76M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $215.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $214.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $215.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $228.61MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.8M and the low estimate is $162.89M.