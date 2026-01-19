Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing AVAX One Technology Ltd (AVX)’s Performance

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

AVAX One Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: AVX) closed the day trading at $1.59 down -24.64% from the previous closing price of $2.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$24.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.33 million shares were traded. AVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 0.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVX now has a Market Capitalization of 148048320 and an Enterprise Value of 148843024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 109.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 112.844 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.068.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVX is -0.06, which has changed by -0.9260809 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVX has reached a high of $25.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -74.09%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVX traded about 228.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVX traded about 186260 shares per day. A total of 93.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.22M. Insiders hold about 11.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.81% stake in the company. Shares short for AVX as of 1767139200 were 870552 with a Short Ratio of 3.82, compared to 1764288000 on 753636. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 870552 and a Short% of Float of 0.9400000000000001.