Insider’s View: Deciphering Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

The price of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: ATNM) closed at $1.33 in the last session, up 1.53% from day before closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has increased by $1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 67867.0 shares were traded. ATNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATNM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.96 and its Current Ratio is at 7.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on August 07, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $16 previously.

On May 14, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

On September 06, 2023, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.60.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 06, 2023, with a $11.60 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATNM now has a Market Capitalization of 41490536 and an Enterprise Value of -10757465. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 461.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -119.527 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATNM is -0.30, which has changed by 0.023076892 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATNM has reached a high of $2.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.53%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATNM traded on average about 215.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 113780 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.22M. Insiders hold about 3.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.02% stake in the company. Shares short for ATNM as of 1767139200 were 875498 with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 1764288000 on 887393. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 875498 and a Short% of Float of 2.8199999.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.84.