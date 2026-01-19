Ratio Examination: Trio-Tech International (TRT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Trio-Tech International (AMEX: TRT) closed at $6.64 up 2.79% from its previous closing price of $6.46. In other words, the price has increased by $2.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 62614.0 shares were traded. TRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.3201.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Trio-Tech International’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.95 and its Current Ratio is at 3.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when TING HOCK MING sold 5,000 shares for $7.08 per share. The transaction valued at 35,410 led to the insider holds 189,714 shares of the business.

HOROWITZ RICHARD M sold 7,500 shares of TRT for $56,278 on Jan 07 ’26. The Director now owns 621,500 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, ADELMAN JASON T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $13.54 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRT now has a Market Capitalization of 57775368 and an Enterprise Value of 42555372. As of this moment, Trio-Tech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 224.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.009 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.539.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRT is 1.00, which has changed by 1.2817869 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRT has reached a high of $7.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.08%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRT has traded an average of 76.89K shares per day and 148600 over the past ten days. A total of 8.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.41M. Insiders hold about 37.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.58% stake in the company. Shares short for TRT as of 1767139200 were 81086 with a Short Ratio of 1.05, compared to 1764288000 on 17450. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 81086 and a Short% of Float of 1.49.