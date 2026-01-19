Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Cable One Inc (CABO)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Cable One Inc (NYSE: CABO) was $86.15 for the day, down -4.81% from the previous closing price of $90.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.19 million shares were traded. CABO stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CABO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 0.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 ’25 when Weymouth Katharine bought 150 shares for $130.88 per share. The transaction valued at 19,632 led to the insider holds 2,294 shares of the business.

WEITZ WALLACE R bought 7,000 shares of CABO for $927,713 on Jun 13 ’25. The Director now owns 17,140 shares after completing the transaction at $132.53 per share. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, Detz Margaret Masoner, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, bought 300 shares for $132.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,684 and bolstered with 4,081 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CABO now has a Market Capitalization of 485470496 and an Enterprise Value of 3603470592. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.363 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.848.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CABO is 0.75, which has changed by -0.73513496 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CABO has reached a high of $345.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.03%.

Shares Statistics:

CABO traded an average of 135.29K shares per day over the past three months and 162120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.60M. Insiders hold about 18.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.45% stake in the company. Shares short for CABO as of 1767139200 were 835090 with a Short Ratio of 6.17, compared to 1764288000 on 1051618. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 835090 and a Short% of Float of 20.09.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.9, CABO has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.95. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06519337. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Cable One Inc (CABO) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.57, with high estimates of $9.57 and low estimates of $9.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.88 and -$37.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.84. EPS for the following year is $34.75, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $39.15 and $30.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $372.98M to a low estimate of $366M. As of. The current estimate, Cable One Inc’s year-ago sales were $387.21MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $367.02M. There is a high estimate of $367.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $366.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CABO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.41B.