In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $1.41 in the prior trading day, Golden Sun Health Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GSUN) closed at $1.33, down -5.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.17 million shares were traded. GSUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GSUN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when Well Joy International Investm bought 140,108 shares for $2.70 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSUN now has a Market Capitalization of 11835632 and an Enterprise Value of 6795251. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.268 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.298.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GSUN is 1.89, which has changed by -0.52669036 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GSUN has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.32%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 209.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 142490 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.47M. Insiders hold about 31.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.14% stake in the company. Shares short for GSUN as of 1767139200 were 57263 with a Short Ratio of 0.27, compared to 1764288000 on 72828. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 57263 and a Short% of Float of 0.69999998.