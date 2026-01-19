Financial Analysis: Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc (LGND)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s stock clocked out at $192.97, down -1.59% from its previous closing price of $196.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.22 million shares were traded. LGND stock price reached its highest trading level at $196.045 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $188.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LGND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 123.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.30 and its Current Ratio is at 24.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $270.

On April 10, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $143.

On October 03, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $135.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on October 03, 2024, with a $135 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when KOZARICH JOHN W sold 467 shares for $189.58 per share. The transaction valued at 88,532 led to the insider holds 43,654 shares of the business.

KOZARICH JOHN W bought 467 shares of LGND for $88,076 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 12 ’25, another insider, Espinoza Octavio, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,804 shares for $188.31 each. As a result, the insider received 339,711 and left with 26,186 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LGND now has a Market Capitalization of 3797981440 and an Enterprise Value of 3584456448. As of this moment, Ligand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.267 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.865.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LGND is 1.18, which has changed by 0.64425695 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LGND has reached a high of $212.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.54%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LGND traded 219.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 282500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.21M. Insiders hold about 2.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.62% stake in the company. Shares short for LGND as of 1767139200 were 1246230 with a Short Ratio of 5.67, compared to 1764288000 on 1108765. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1246230 and a Short% of Float of 7.6499999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc (LGND) is the result of assessments by 7.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $2.15 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.68 and $7.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.58. EPS for the following year is $8.42, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $8.87 and $8.04.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $55.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.23M to a low estimate of $50M. As of. The current estimate, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s year-ago sales were $42.81MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.08M. There is a high estimate of $65.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.45M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LGND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $272.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $258.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.13MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $265.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278M and the low estimate is $258M.