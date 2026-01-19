Ratio Revelations: Highway Holdings Ltd (HIHO)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Highway Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: HIHO) closed the day trading at $1.06 down -3.64% from the previous closing price of $1.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58650.0 shares were traded. HIHO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1467 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HIHO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.15 and its Current Ratio is at 3.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIHO now has a Market Capitalization of 4877935 and an Enterprise Value of -195880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.032 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.141.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HIHO is 0.40, which has changed by -0.45077717 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HIHO has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.48%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HIHO traded about 2.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HIHO traded about 89580 shares per day. A total of 4.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.79M. Insiders hold about 39.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.85% stake in the company. Shares short for HIHO as of 1767139200 were 489996 with a Short Ratio of 0.18, compared to 1764288000 on 14348. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 489996 and a Short% of Float of 15.75.