Market Highlights: Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) Ends on a Low Note at 1.54

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) closed at $1.54 in the last session, down -3.75% from day before closing price of $1.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 93529.0 shares were traded. FTEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FTEK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.34 and its Current Ratio is at 5.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Avondale Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on June 09, 2010, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when Jones Sharon L sold 12,627 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 21,043 led to the insider holds 83,973 shares of the business.

SHARON JONES bought 12,627 shares of FTEK for $21,043 on Jun 04 ’25. On Mar 28 ’25, another insider, ARNONE VINCENT J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,750 and bolstered with 485,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTEK now has a Market Capitalization of 47854632 and an Enterprise Value of 22595634. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.914 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.132.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTEK is 1.02, which has changed by 0.53999996 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTEK has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.65%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FTEK traded on average about 195.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 127420 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.99M. Insiders hold about 22.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.98% stake in the company. Shares short for FTEK as of 1767139200 were 283130 with a Short Ratio of 1.45, compared to 1764288000 on 373038. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 283130 and a Short% of Float of 1.2.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.47M to a low estimate of $7.47M. As of. The current estimate, Fuel Tech Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.28M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.13MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.64M and the low estimate is $32.64M.

