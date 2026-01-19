Market Highlights: Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) Ends on a Low Note at 1.54

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) closed at $1.54 in the last session, down -3.75% from day before closing price of $1.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 93529.0 shares were traded. FTEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FTEK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.34 and its Current Ratio is at 5.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Avondale Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on June 09, 2010, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when Jones Sharon L sold 12,627 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 21,043 led to the insider holds 83,973 shares of the business.

SHARON JONES bought 12,627 shares of FTEK for $21,043 on Jun 04 ’25. On Mar 28 ’25, another insider, ARNONE VINCENT J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,750 and bolstered with 485,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTEK now has a Market Capitalization of 47854632 and an Enterprise Value of 22595634. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.914 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.132.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTEK is 1.02, which has changed by 0.53999996 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTEK has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.65%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FTEK traded on average about 195.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 127420 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.99M. Insiders hold about 22.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.98% stake in the company. Shares short for FTEK as of 1767139200 were 283130 with a Short Ratio of 1.45, compared to 1764288000 on 373038. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 283130 and a Short% of Float of 1.2.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter's revenue is expected to be $7.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.47M to a low estimate of $7.47M. The current estimate, Fuel Tech Inc's year-ago sales were $5.28M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.13MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.64M and the low estimate is $32.64M.