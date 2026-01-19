Daily Progress: Yxt.Com Group Holding Ltd. ADR (YXT) Gain 9.09%, Closing at $0.84

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Yxt.Com Group Holding Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: YXT) closed at $0.84 up 9.09% from its previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has increased by $9.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.18 million shares were traded. YXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Yxt.Com Group Holding Ltd. ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.21 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YXT now has a Market Capitalization of 50463444 and an Enterprise Value of 237979872. As of this moment, Yxt.Com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.748 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.435.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YXT is 5.50, which has changed by -0.5862069 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YXT has reached a high of $2.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.09%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YXT has traded an average of 73.78K shares per day and 38300 over the past ten days. A total of 180.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.14M. Insiders hold about 15.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.11% stake in the company. Shares short for YXT as of 1767139200 were 1668 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1764288000 on 77082. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1668 and a Short% of Float of 0.01.