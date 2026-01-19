Market Recap: Alpha Cognition Inc (ACOG)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $5.72

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Alpha Cognition Inc (NASDAQ: ACOG) was $5.72 for the day, down -1.72% from the previous closing price of $5.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 90128.0 shares were traded. ACOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.03 and its Current Ratio is at 6.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when Wills Robert James bought 15,000 shares for $8.49 per share. The transaction valued at 127,328 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

MERTZ PHILLIP JOSEPH sold 27,778 shares of ACOG for $250,002 on Aug 18 ’25. The Director now owns 22,462 shares after completing the transaction at $9.00 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, MERTZ LEONARD POWELL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 27,778 shares for $9.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,002 and bolstered with 121,503 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACOG now has a Market Capitalization of 124364832 and an Enterprise Value of 88966000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.978 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.149.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACOG is 2.60, which has changed by -0.04507512 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACOG has reached a high of $11.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.99%.

Shares Statistics:

ACOG traded an average of 94.76K shares per day over the past three months and 60010 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.02M. Insiders hold about 14.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.89% stake in the company. Shares short for ACOG as of 1767139200 were 250001 with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 1764288000 on 104493. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 250001 and a Short% of Float of 1.2.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Alpha Cognition Inc (ACOG) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.38 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.94 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.21M. There is a high estimate of $6.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.06M. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.12M and the low estimate is $32.94M.