Closing Strong: Dreamland Ltd (TDIC) Ends at $0.19, Up 3.93 from Last Close

After finishing at $0.18 in the prior trading day, Dreamland Ltd (NASDAQ: TDIC) closed at $0.19, up 3.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.15 million shares were traded. TDIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.195 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1832.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TDIC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDIC now has a Market Capitalization of 7041100 and an Enterprise Value of -1445275. As of this moment, Dreamland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.032 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.411.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDIC has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -91.29%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 310850 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.76M. Insiders hold about 71.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TDIC as of 1767139200 were 341242 with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 1764288000 on 57671. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 341242 and a Short% of Float of 2.31.

