Market Watch: Mobilicom Limited (MOB)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $7.28

As of close of business last night, Mobilicom Limited’s stock clocked out at $7.28, up 3.70% from its previous closing price of $7.02. In other words, the price has increased by $3.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.21 million shares were traded. MOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MOB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.15 and its Current Ratio is at 6.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when Elkayam Oren bought 29,500 shares for $8.14 per share.

Elkayam Oren bought 49,337 shares of MOB for $334,998 on Jan 05 ’26. On Dec 17 ’25, another insider, Elkayam Oren, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 17,102 shares for $6.67 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOB now has a Market Capitalization of 87081160 and an Enterprise Value of 48553212. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3165.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.179 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.801.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MOB is 2.15, which has changed by 1.6764705 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MOB has reached a high of $11.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.79%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MOB traded 304.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 280980 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.14B.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0 and -$0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.