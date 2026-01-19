Market Resilience: Sanuwave Health Inc (SNWV) Finishes Weak at 27.08, Down -2.41

Sanuwave Health Inc (NASDAQ: SNWV) closed the day trading at $27.08 down -2.41% from the previous closing price of $27.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 61384.0 shares were traded. SNWV stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.035.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 03, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On July 29, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $49.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when MANCHESTER MANAGEMENT CO LLC sold 13,500 shares for $31.28 per share. The transaction valued at 422,277 led to the insider holds 70,499 shares of the business.

MANCHESTER MANAGEMENT CO LLC sold 6,500 shares of SNWV for $136,789 on Dec 12 ’25. The Director by Deputization now owns 63,999 shares after completing the transaction at $21.04 per share. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, MANCHESTER MANAGEMENT CO LLC, who serves as the Director by Deputization of the company, sold 125,400 shares for $30.75 each. As a result, the insider received 3,856,050 and left with 881,390 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNWV now has a Market Capitalization of 232242528 and an Enterprise Value of 247091520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.985 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.653.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNWV is 1.30, which has changed by 0.0022206306 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNWV has reached a high of $46.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.69%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNWV traded about 97.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNWV traded about 53090 shares per day. A total of 8.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.06M. Insiders hold about 5.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.31% stake in the company. Shares short for SNWV as of 1767139200 were 427293 with a Short Ratio of 4.40, compared to 1764288000 on 482382. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 427293 and a Short% of Float of 7.93.

