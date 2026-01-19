Gaining Ground: WF Holding Ltd (WFF) Closes Lower at 0.43, Down -2.36

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of WF Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WFF) closed at $0.43 in the last session, down -2.36% from day before closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35422.0 shares were traded. WFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4496 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4118.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WFF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WFF now has a Market Capitalization of 10829181 and an Enterprise Value of 8073601. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.341 whereas that against EBITDA is -40.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFF has reached a high of $29.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -78.46%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WFF traded on average about 108.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 54760 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.99M. Insiders hold about 68.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.15% stake in the company. Shares short for WFF as of 1767139200 were 86427 with a Short Ratio of 0.80, compared to 1764288000 on 49379. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 86427 and a Short% of Float of 1.08.