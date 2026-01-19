Market Update: Nephros Inc (NEPH) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $4.48

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Nephros Inc (NASDAQ: NEPH) closed at $4.48 up 2.28% from its previous closing price of $4.38. In other words, the price has increased by $2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50155.0 shares were traded. NEPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nephros Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.23 and its Current Ratio is at 4.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEPH now has a Market Capitalization of 47607540 and an Enterprise Value of 43590540. As of this moment, Nephros’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.431 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.467.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEPH is 1.40, which has changed by 1.8535032 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEPH has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.93%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEPH has traded an average of 63.99K shares per day and 58970 over the past ten days. A total of 10.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.43M. Insiders hold about 11.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.19% stake in the company. Shares short for NEPH as of 1767139200 were 8451 with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 1764288000 on 7233. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8451 and a Short% of Float of 0.08.

Earnings Estimates

Nephros Inc (NEPH) is currently under the scrutiny of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5M to a low estimate of $4.4M. As of. The current estimate, Nephros Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.87MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.14M. There is a high estimate of $5.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.14M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.16MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.78M and the low estimate is $20.78M.