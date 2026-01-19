Upward Trajectory: Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (RITR) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $0.97

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: RITR) was $0.97 for the day, down -3.00% from the previous closing price of $1.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 88008.0 shares were traded. RITR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RITR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.58 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RITR now has a Market Capitalization of 60570440 and an Enterprise Value of 116014536. As of this moment, Reitar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.307 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.339.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RITR is -0.84, which has changed by -0.75064266 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RITR has reached a high of $8.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -70.88%.

Shares Statistics:

RITR traded an average of 544.76K shares per day over the past three months and 308820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.29M. Insiders hold about 72.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.38% stake in the company. Shares short for RITR as of 1767139200 were 179955 with a Short Ratio of 0.33, compared to 1764288000 on 237149. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 179955 and a Short% of Float of 1.04.