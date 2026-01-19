Stock Market Recap: Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANEB) Concludes at 1.09, a 4.80 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $1.04 in the prior trading day, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANEB) closed at $1.09, up 4.80%. In other words, the price has increased by $4.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. ANEB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.045.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ANEB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.93 and its Current Ratio is at 10.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANEB now has a Market Capitalization of 44782360 and an Enterprise Value of 34427584.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANEB is -0.81, which has changed by -0.34730542 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANEB has reached a high of $3.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.41%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 55.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 43540 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.43M. Insiders hold about 40.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.08% stake in the company. Shares short for ANEB as of 1767139200 were 68730 with a Short Ratio of 1.23, compared to 1764288000 on 121417. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 68730 and a Short% of Float of 0.9900000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANEB) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.46.

