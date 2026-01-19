Analytical Overview: World Acceptance Corp (WRLD)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, World Acceptance Corp’s stock clocked out at $138.95, down -0.43% from its previous closing price of $139.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.1 million shares were traded. WRLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WRLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.55 and its Current Ratio is at 0.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on November 13, 2024, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On June 29, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $159.

Stephens Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on July 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $112 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’25 when Calmes John L Jr sold 1,000 shares for $149.21 per share. The transaction valued at 149,213 led to the insider holds 54,395 shares of the business.

Prashad R Chad sold 3,000 shares of WRLD for $442,997 on Dec 18 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 73,660 shares after completing the transaction at $147.67 per share. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, Prashad R Chad, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $147.66 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WRLD now has a Market Capitalization of 756692224 and an Enterprise Value of 1311034240. As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 155.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.297 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.297.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WRLD is 1.21, which has changed by 0.07613075 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WRLD has reached a high of $185.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.50%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WRLD traded 88.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 99450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.11M. Insiders hold about 18.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.93% stake in the company. Shares short for WRLD as of 1767139200 were 240025 with a Short Ratio of 2.71, compared to 1764288000 on 260647. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 240025 and a Short% of Float of 40.93.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.19, with high estimates of $8.19 and low estimates of $8.19. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.55 and $8.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.55. EPS for the following year is $13.68, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $13.68 and $13.68.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $133.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.88M to a low estimate of $129.4M. As of. The current estimate, World Acceptance Corp’s year-ago sales were $138.63MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $160.93M. There is a high estimate of $164.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $568.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $529.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $549.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $564.84MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $568.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $573.06M and the low estimate is $564.1M.