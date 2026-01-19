Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc (NTHI)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NTHI) closed the day trading at $8.73 up 0.34% from the previous closing price of $8.7. In other words, the price has increased by $0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 77134.0 shares were traded. NTHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 ’25 when Heshmatpour Amir F bought 24,000 shares for $6.07 per share. The transaction valued at 145,600 led to the insider holds 2,986,000 shares of the business.

Heshmatpour Amir F bought 6,000 shares of NTHI for $39,060 on Nov 24 ’25. The President now owns 2,992,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.51 per share. On Nov 20 ’25, another insider, Neman-Ebrahim Yousha, who serves as the Chief Clinical Officer of the company, bought 1,100 shares for $6.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,359 and bolstered with 134,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTHI now has a Market Capitalization of 209265008 and an Enterprise Value of 173576976. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3487.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2893.432.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTHI has reached a high of $25.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.53%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTHI traded about 63.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTHI traded about 70650 shares per day. A total of 19.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.28M. Insiders hold about 82.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NTHI as of 1767139200 were 128702 with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 1764288000 on 135066. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 128702 and a Short% of Float of 0.9199999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.14 and -$3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.48, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.48 and -$1.48.