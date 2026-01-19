Financial Metrics Unveiled: N2OFF Inc (NITO)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of N2OFF Inc (NASDAQ: NITO) closed at $1.62 in the last session, down -7.43% from day before closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 84736.0 shares were traded. NITO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NITO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NITO now has a Market Capitalization of 4394872 and an Enterprise Value of -1008129. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.824 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.167.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NITO is 1.82, which has changed by -0.9443681 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NITO has reached a high of $53.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -75.21%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NITO traded on average about 148.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 219640 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42M. Insiders hold about 49.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.43% stake in the company. Shares short for NITO as of 1767139200 were 4391 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1764288000 on 21589. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4391 and a Short% of Float of 0.26.