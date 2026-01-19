Balance Sheet Insights: Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) closed at $0.22 down -0.88% from its previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.26 million shares were traded. ADIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.232 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2229.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.34 and its Current Ratio is at 4.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on November 14, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On October 30, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADIL now has a Market Capitalization of 6250334 and an Enterprise Value of 790918.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADIL is 1.27, which has changed by -0.7628866 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADIL has reached a high of $1.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.09%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADIL has traded an average of 386.25K shares per day and 349100 over the past ten days. A total of 27.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.04M. Insiders hold about 2.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.19% stake in the company. Shares short for ADIL as of 1767139200 were 385797 with a Short Ratio of 1.00, compared to 1764288000 on 592267. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 385797 and a Short% of Float of 1.39.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.51.

