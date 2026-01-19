Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP)

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) was $6.24 for the day, down -3.55% from the previous closing price of $6.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.17 million shares were traded. BBCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBCP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.03 and its Current Ratio is at 2.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on September 06, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6.25 from $10.50 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 ’25 when Alarcon Stephen bought 200 shares for $5.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,090 led to the insider holds 38,700 shares of the business.

Young Bruce F. bought 49,507 shares of BBCP for $256,941 on Mar 13 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,722,622 shares after completing the transaction at $5.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBCP now has a Market Capitalization of 321200544 and an Enterprise Value of 739344704. As of this moment, Concrete’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.882 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.777.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBCP is 1.13, which has changed by -0.3051225 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBCP has reached a high of $8.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.18%.

Shares Statistics:

BBCP traded an average of 92.77K shares per day over the past three months and 113960 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.07M. Insiders hold about 58.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.53% stake in the company. Shares short for BBCP as of 1767139200 were 633828 with a Short Ratio of 6.83, compared to 1764288000 on 691480. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 633828 and a Short% of Float of 2.9000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.12M to a low estimate of $82.6M. As of. The current estimate, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $86.45MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.67M. There is a high estimate of $95.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $401.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $394.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $398.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $392.87MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $416.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $421.4M and the low estimate is $407.66M.