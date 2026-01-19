Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP)

Abby Carey

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) was $6.24 for the day, down -3.55% from the previous closing price of $6.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.17 million shares were traded. BBCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBCP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.03 and its Current Ratio is at 2.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on September 06, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6.25 from $10.50 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 ’25 when Alarcon Stephen bought 200 shares for $5.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,090 led to the insider holds 38,700 shares of the business.

Young Bruce F. bought 49,507 shares of BBCP for $256,941 on Mar 13 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,722,622 shares after completing the transaction at $5.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBCP now has a Market Capitalization of 321200544 and an Enterprise Value of 739344704. As of this moment, Concrete’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.882 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.777.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBCP is 1.13, which has changed by -0.3051225 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBCP has reached a high of $8.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.18%.

Shares Statistics:

BBCP traded an average of 92.77K shares per day over the past three months and 113960 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.07M. Insiders hold about 58.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.53% stake in the company. Shares short for BBCP as of 1767139200 were 633828 with a Short Ratio of 6.83, compared to 1764288000 on 691480. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 633828 and a Short% of Float of 2.9000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.12M to a low estimate of $82.6M. As of. The current estimate, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $86.45MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.67M. There is a high estimate of $95.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $401.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $394.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $398.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $392.87MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $416.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $421.4M and the low estimate is $407.66M.

