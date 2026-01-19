Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $72.1 in the prior trading day, Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) closed at $71.57, down -0.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.21 million shares were traded. GSHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GSHD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $93.

On August 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $125.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $109.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when McConnon Thomas sold 69,686 shares for $73.62 per share. The transaction valued at 5,130,522 led to the insider holds 269,322 shares of the business.

Whitebark Investors LP bought 69,686 shares of GSHD for $4,986,033 on Dec 01 ’25. On Nov 28 ’25, another insider, Miller Mark, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $72.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 361,700 and bolstered with 35,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSHD now has a Market Capitalization of 2688030976 and an Enterprise Value of 2016047616. As of this moment, Goosehead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.707 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.042.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GSHD is 1.55, which has changed by -0.3268435 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GSHD has reached a high of $127.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.97%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 308.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 223720 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.55M. Insiders hold about 5.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GSHD as of 1767139200 were 2525906 with a Short Ratio of 8.20, compared to 1764288000 on 2494005. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2525906 and a Short% of Float of 11.68.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) reflects the combined expertise of 12.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $99.94M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $105M to a low estimate of $95.52M. As of. The current estimate, Goosehead Insurance Inc’s year-ago sales were $93.92MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.86M. There is a high estimate of $92.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.54M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $365.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $355.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $359.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.5MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $428.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442.09M and the low estimate is $418.8M.