Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

After finishing at $72.1 in the prior trading day, Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) closed at $71.57, down -0.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.21 million shares were traded. GSHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GSHD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $93.

On August 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $125.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $109.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when McConnon Thomas sold 69,686 shares for $73.62 per share. The transaction valued at 5,130,522 led to the insider holds 269,322 shares of the business.

Whitebark Investors LP bought 69,686 shares of GSHD for $4,986,033 on Dec 01 ’25. On Nov 28 ’25, another insider, Miller Mark, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $72.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 361,700 and bolstered with 35,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSHD now has a Market Capitalization of 2688030976 and an Enterprise Value of 2016047616. As of this moment, Goosehead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.707 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.042.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GSHD is 1.55, which has changed by -0.3268435 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GSHD has reached a high of $127.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.97%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 308.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 223720 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.55M. Insiders hold about 5.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GSHD as of 1767139200 were 2525906 with a Short Ratio of 8.20, compared to 1764288000 on 2494005. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2525906 and a Short% of Float of 11.68.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) reflects the combined expertise of 12.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $99.94M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $105M to a low estimate of $95.52M. As of. The current estimate, Goosehead Insurance Inc’s year-ago sales were $93.92MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.86M. There is a high estimate of $92.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.54M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $365.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $355.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $359.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.5MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $428.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442.09M and the low estimate is $418.8M.

