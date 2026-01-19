Senti Biosciences Inc (SNTI)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Senti Biosciences Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.03, down -2.83% from its previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.18 million shares were traded. SNTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 14, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On June 06, 2025, Laidlaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On October 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 ’25 when Lu Timothy K sold 3,922 shares for $4.07 per share. The transaction valued at 15,963 led to the insider holds 82,627 shares of the business.

Lu Timothy K sold 545 shares of SNTI for $2,376 on Feb 06 ’25. The CEO now owns 82,082 shares after completing the transaction at $4.36 per share. On Feb 04 ’25, another insider, Rajangam Kanya, who serves as the Pres. & Chief Med. & Dev. Off. of the company, sold 1,297 shares for $4.07 each. As a result, the insider received 5,279 and left with 8,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNTI now has a Market Capitalization of 27079562 and an Enterprise Value of 44424564.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNTI is 2.14, which has changed by -0.76957494 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNTI has reached a high of $5.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.55%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNTI traded 1.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 259950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.79M. Insiders hold about 74.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.98% stake in the company. Shares short for SNTI as of 1767139200 were 1019881 with a Short Ratio of 0.66, compared to 1764288000 on 297970. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1019881 and a Short% of Float of 3.9100002000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Senti Biosciences Inc (SNTI) is currently being evaluated by a team of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.02 and -$2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.56. EPS for the following year is -$1.39, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$1.91.