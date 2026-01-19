Financial Health Check: Examining GreenPower Motor Company Inc (GP)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) closed the day trading at $1.08 down -6.90% from the previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. GP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.08.

On November 15, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $13.

On November 02, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on November 02, 2020, with a $22 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GP now has a Market Capitalization of 3348381 and an Enterprise Value of 24009012. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.545 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.642.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GP is 1.89, which has changed by -0.8666667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GP has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.50%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GP traded about 1.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GP traded about 8232570 shares per day. A total of 3.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.39M. Insiders hold about 22.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.34% stake in the company. Shares short for GP as of 1767139200 were 92623 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1764288000 on 121252. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 92623 and a Short% of Float of 3.8900003.

