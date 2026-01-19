Deeper Dive: Understanding Namib Minerals (NAMM) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Namib Minerals (NASDAQ: NAMM) closed at $0.92 in the last session, down -2.13% from day before closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.1 million shares were traded. NAMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.969 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NAMM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.04 and its Current Ratio is at 0.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAMM now has a Market Capitalization of 49383240 and an Enterprise Value of 52605236. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.655 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.737.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAMM is -0.13, which has changed by -0.9705317 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAMM has reached a high of $55.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -83.97%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NAMM traded on average about 236.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 194830 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.22M. Insiders hold about 92.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.55% stake in the company. Shares short for NAMM as of 1767139200 were 275388 with a Short Ratio of 1.03, compared to 1764288000 on 347244.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.21.