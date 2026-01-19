Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Ryvyl Inc (RVYL)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL) closed at $5.07 down -5.94% from its previous closing price of $5.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74212.0 shares were traded. RVYL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ryvyl Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 0.82.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fu bought 100,000 shares for $0.83 per share.

S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fu bought 200,000 shares of RVYL for $71,180 on Jul 16 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 3,604,845 shares after completing the transaction at $0.36 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fu, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $0.83 each. As a result, the insider received 82,740 and left with 3,404,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVYL now has a Market Capitalization of 5846678 and an Enterprise Value of 7335307. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.897.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RVYL is 2.85, which has changed by -0.9071429 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RVYL has reached a high of $81.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -43.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -69.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RVYL has traded an average of 184.49K shares per day and 287200 over the past ten days. A total of 0.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.57M. Insiders hold about 45.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.39% stake in the company. Shares short for RVYL as of 1767139200 were 26263 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1764288000 on 62159. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26263 and a Short% of Float of 2.8900001.

