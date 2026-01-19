Zepp Health Corporation ADR’s Market Journey: Closing Strong at 23.02, Up 2.31

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Zepp Health Corporation ADR (NYSE: ZEPP) was $23.02 for the day, up 2.31% from the previous closing price of $22.5. In other words, the price has increased by $2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. ZEPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.6.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZEPP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 ’25 when FAN Meihui bought 3,000 shares for $44.53 per share.

Yeung Mike Yan bought 44,000 shares of ZEPP for $411,070 on Sep 04 ’25. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, Lai Jimmy Y., who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 1,745 shares for $34.76 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZEPP now has a Market Capitalization of 336667520 and an Enterprise Value of 5873809920. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -187.753.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZEPP is 1.49, which has changed by 6.3546324 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZEPP has reached a high of $61.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.34%.

Shares Statistics:

ZEPP traded an average of 234.15K shares per day over the past three months and 134230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.04M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.22% stake in the company. Shares short for ZEPP as of 1767139200 were 594236 with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 1764288000 on 516643. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 594236 and a Short% of Float of 9.8500006.