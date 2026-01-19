Closing Figures: Vivani Medical Inc (VANI)’s Positive Finish at 1.27, Up 0.79

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $1.26 in the prior trading day, Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VANI) closed at $1.27, up 0.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74773.0 shares were traded. VANI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.277 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.231.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VANI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 0.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.91.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 ’25 when Mendelsohn Aaron bought 20,000 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 24,600 led to the insider holds 188,170 shares of the business.

Williams Gregg bought 1,737,765 shares of VANI for $1,983,334 on Dec 15 ’25. The Director now owns 24,826,344 shares after completing the transaction at $1.14 per share. On Nov 15 ’25, another insider, Williams Gregg, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,737,764 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,983,333 and bolstered with 23,088,579 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VANI now has a Market Capitalization of 92649344 and an Enterprise Value of 108314336.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VANI is 3.10, which has changed by 0.058333278 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VANI has reached a high of $1.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.53%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 302.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 99020 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.66M. Insiders hold about 55.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.37% stake in the company. Shares short for VANI as of 1767139200 were 213332 with a Short Ratio of 0.71, compared to 1764288000 on 312110. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 213332 and a Short% of Float of 0.43.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Vivani Medical Inc (VANI) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.35.