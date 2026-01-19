Stock Performance Spotlight: Cbiz Inc (CBZ) Ends the Day at $50.79, Down by -1.40

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cbiz Inc’s stock clocked out at $50.79, down -1.40% from its previous closing price of $51.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.32 million shares were traded. CBZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.5001.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CBZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.57 and its Current Ratio is at 1.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on January 12, 2026, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On August 12, 2024, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $86.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 ’25 when WILEY BENAREE PRATT sold 8,288 shares for $49.54 per share. The transaction valued at 410,612 led to the insider holds 35,956 shares of the business.

WILEY BENAREE PRATT bought 8,288 shares of CBZ for $402,879 on Dec 02 ’25. On Nov 26 ’25, another insider, Lakhia Brad S., who serves as the Senior Vice President & CFO of the company, bought 2,060 shares for $48.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,931 and bolstered with 40,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBZ now has a Market Capitalization of 2763048448 and an Enterprise Value of 4659380224. As of this moment, Cbiz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.741 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.543.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CBZ is 0.92, which has changed by -0.40492094 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CBZ has reached a high of $90.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.62%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CBZ traded 602.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 457280 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.93M. Insiders hold about 10.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.02% stake in the company. Shares short for CBZ as of 1767139200 were 5041712 with a Short Ratio of 8.37, compared to 1764288000 on 5173206. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5041712 and a Short% of Float of 9.68.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 4.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Cbiz Inc (CBZ).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.35, with high estimates of $2.47 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.62 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.61. EPS for the following year is $3.94, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $4.09 and $3.74.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $580.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $586.99M to a low estimate of $564.1M. As of. The current estimate, Cbiz Inc’s year-ago sales were $460.28MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $865.52M. There is a high estimate of $871.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $859.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.02B and the low estimate is $2.9B.