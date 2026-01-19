Market Momentum: MediWound Ltd (MDWD) Registers a -6.45% Decrease, Closing at $16.25

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

MediWound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) closed the day trading at $16.25 down -6.45% from the previous closing price of $17.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.2 million shares were traded. MDWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MDWD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.48 and its Current Ratio is at 2.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

On May 02, 2025, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On February 28, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $39.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on February 28, 2025, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 ’25 when Hess Shmuel bought 3,693 shares for $17.21 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDWD now has a Market Capitalization of 208571792 and an Enterprise Value of 157529280. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.526 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.951.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MDWD is 0.13, which has changed by -0.11780673 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MDWD has reached a high of $22.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.15%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MDWD traded about 79.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MDWD traded about 133150 shares per day. A total of 12.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.82M. Insiders hold about 31.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.18% stake in the company. Shares short for MDWD as of 1767139200 were 1020139 with a Short Ratio of 12.76, compared to 1764288000 on 981420. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1020139 and a Short% of Float of 9.090000400000001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of MediWound Ltd (MDWD) is the result of assessments by 5.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.91 and -$2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$2.45, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$1.94 and -$3.15.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.26M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.26M to a low estimate of $2.26M. As of. The current estimate, MediWound Ltd’s year-ago sales were $5.84MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.33M. There is a high estimate of $6.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.85M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.22MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30M and the low estimate is $24.88M.