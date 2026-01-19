Trading Day Review: Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $42.47

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE: HMN) closed at $42.47 in the last session, down -0.96% from day before closing price of $42.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.26 million shares were traded. HMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.745 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on July 28, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On November 12, 2024, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $39 to $44.

On August 06, 2024, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $42.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on August 06, 2024, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when McClure Beverley J. sold 1,081 shares for $45.18 per share. The transaction valued at 48,837 led to the insider holds 15,758 shares of the business.

ZURAITIS MARITA sold 5,000 shares of HMN for $225,760 on Jan 02 ’26. The President & CEO now owns 280,399 shares after completing the transaction at $45.15 per share. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, ZURAITIS MARITA, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $46.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMN now has a Market Capitalization of 1728347648 and an Enterprise Value of 2325990656. As of this moment, Horace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.388 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.741.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HMN is 0.07, which has changed by 0.110907674 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HMN has reached a high of $48.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.09%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HMN traded on average about 239.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 226590 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.38M. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.11% stake in the company. Shares short for HMN as of 1767139200 were 396824 with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 1764288000 on 657001. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 396824 and a Short% of Float of 1.35.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HMN is 1.40, which was 1.39 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.032416042. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.47. The current Payout Ratio is 54.90% for HMN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-12-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) is currently being evaluated by 4.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.8 and $4.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.69. EPS for the following year is $4.68, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $4.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $447M. It ranges from a high estimate of $447M to a low estimate of $447M. As of. The current estimate, Horace Mann Educators Corp’s year-ago sales were $409MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $451.15M. There is a high estimate of $454.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $448M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.8B.