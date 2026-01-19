In the Green: Presurance Holdings Inc (PRHI) Closes at $0.64, Up/Down -3.76% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Presurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PRHI) closed at $0.64 down -3.76% from its previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53393.0 shares were traded. PRHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5012.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Presurance Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

On September 08, 2015, Sandler O’Neill started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Sandler O’Neill initiated its Buy rating on September 08, 2015, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 ’25 when Hakala Jeffrey Anthony bought 1,000 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Hakala Jeffrey Anthony bought 500 shares of PRHI for $500 on Mar 03 ’25. The Director now owns 500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Feb 27 ’25, another insider, Hakala Gerald W, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000 and bolstered with 1,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRHI now has a Market Capitalization of 7822643 and an Enterprise Value of -36255356. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.812 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.149.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRHI is 0.82, which has changed by -0.37864077 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRHI has reached a high of $2.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.90%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRHI has traded an average of 53.46K shares per day and 18790 over the past ten days. A total of 12.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.42M. Insiders hold about 72.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRHI as of 1767139200 were 12241 with a Short Ratio of 0.23, compared to 1764288000 on 42955. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12241 and a Short% of Float of 9.8500006.