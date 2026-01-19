Daily Market Movement: Owlet Inc (OWLT) Sees a 1.03% Increase, Closing at $13.74

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Owlet Inc (NYSE: OWLT) was $13.74 for the day, up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $13.6. In other words, the price has increased by $1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.22 million shares were traded. OWLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.475.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OWLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14.

On April 23, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 05, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8.50 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when Harris Jonathan sold 3,565 shares for $5.11 per share. The transaction valued at 18,217 led to the insider holds 266,707 shares of the business.

Harris Jonathan sold 5,184 shares of OWLT for $16,537 on Apr 08 ’25. The President now owns 272,089 shares after completing the transaction at $3.19 per share. On Apr 16 ’25, another insider, Harris Jonathan, who serves as the President of the company, sold 1,817 shares for $3.20 each. As a result, the insider received 5,814 and left with 270,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OWLT now has a Market Capitalization of 379413888 and an Enterprise Value of 391291552. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.927 whereas that against EBITDA is -37.082.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OWLT is 1.72, which has changed by 2.1369863 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OWLT has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.36%.

Shares Statistics:

OWLT traded an average of 282.80K shares per day over the past three months and 299150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.82M. Insiders hold about 46.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OWLT as of 1767139200 were 564783 with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1764288000 on 440914. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 564783 and a Short% of Float of 2.56.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Owlet Inc (OWLT) is underway, with the input of 3.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWLT's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $103.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.1M. Based on 5 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $127.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130M and the low estimate is $125.17M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $103.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.1MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130M and the low estimate is $125.17M.