Post-Trade Analysis: Pampa Energia SA ADR (PAM) Climbs 1.07%, Closing at $79.68

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $78.84 in the prior trading day, Pampa Energia SA ADR (NYSE: PAM) closed at $79.68, up 1.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.16 million shares were traded. PAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.2699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PAM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.33 and its Current Ratio is at 2.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

On November 01, 2024, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $75.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 03, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $51 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 ’25 when Mindlin Marcos Marcelo bought 13,957 shares for $80.29 per share.

Mindlin Marcos Marcelo bought 50,000 shares of PAM for $4,271,500 on Feb 07 ’25. On Jan 27 ’25, another insider, Mindlin Marcos Marcelo, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 56,000 shares for $82.87 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAM now has a Market Capitalization of 4569646592 and an Enterprise Value of 107982045184. As of this moment, Pampa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 56.065 whereas that against EBITDA is 177.906.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAM is 1.14, which has changed by -0.10582429 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAM has reached a high of $94.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.79%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 264.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 186440 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.37M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PAM as of 1767139200 were 503877 with a Short Ratio of 1.90, compared to 1764288000 on 467487. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 503877 and a Short% of Float of 1.71.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Pampa Energia SA ADR (PAM) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.36 and $5.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.83. EPS for the following year is $9.76, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $10.93 and $8.17.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $737.3B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $737.3B to a low estimate of $737.3B. As of. The current estimate, Pampa Energia SA ADR’s year-ago sales were $438.41B

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.82T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73TBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.6T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.14T and the low estimate is $3.07T.