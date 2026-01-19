Market Insights: Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (CMMB)’s Notable Drop of -2.35%, Closing at $1.66

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR’s stock clocked out at $1.66, down -2.35% from its previous closing price of $1.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53815.0 shares were traded. CMMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7836 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMMB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.49 and its Current Ratio is at 10.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on May 13, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 06, 2024, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMMB now has a Market Capitalization of 10217494 and an Enterprise Value of 807343552.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMMB is 0.56, which has changed by -0.8023809 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMMB has reached a high of $8.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -54.39%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMMB traded 101.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 57750 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.54M. Insiders hold about 9.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.37% stake in the company. Shares short for CMMB as of 1767139200 were 18047 with a Short Ratio of 0.18, compared to 1764288000 on 12825. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18047 and a Short% of Float of 0.29.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (CMMB) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.2.