Closing Bell Recap: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) Ends at $1.77, Reflecting a -3.28% Downturn

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ: LUNG) closed the day trading at $1.77 down -3.28% from the previous closing price of $1.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.29 million shares were traded. LUNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.845 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7645.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LUNG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.15 and its Current Ratio is at 4.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

On March 10, 2025, D. Boral Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when STEVEN WILLIAMSON bought 15,892 shares for $1.95 per share.

STEVEN WILLIAMSON bought 31,082 shares of LUNG for $62,074 on Jan 14 ’26. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, Florin Daniel P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 23,321 shares for $1.99 each. As a result, the insider received 46,409 and left with 93,910 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUNG now has a Market Capitalization of 73007248 and an Enterprise Value of 53022252. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.578 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.946.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LUNG is 0.07, which has changed by -0.71405494 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LUNG has reached a high of $9.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.21%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LUNG traded about 2.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LUNG traded about 377700 shares per day. A total of 41.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.84M. Insiders hold about 13.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.77% stake in the company. Shares short for LUNG as of 1767139200 were 2955344 with a Short Ratio of 1.10, compared to 1764288000 on 2526582. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2955344 and a Short% of Float of 10.4399994.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) is a result of the insights provided by 6.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.43 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$1.22 and -$1.55.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $21.73M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23M to a low estimate of $21.1M. As of. The current estimate, Pulmonx Corp’s year-ago sales were $23.77MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.65M. There is a high estimate of $24.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.79MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.54M and the low estimate is $90.6M.