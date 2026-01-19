Analyzing Ratios: Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: EPOW) closed at $0.92 in the last session, down -1.25% from day before closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 92116.0 shares were traded. EPOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9513 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EPOW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.52 and its Current Ratio is at 0.83.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPOW now has a Market Capitalization of 35630908 and an Enterprise Value of 131077544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.854 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.031.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EPOW is 0.14, which has changed by 0.082352996 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EPOW has reached a high of $1.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.87%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EPOW traded on average about 201.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 153800 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 20.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.58M. Insiders hold about 41.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.11% stake in the company. Shares short for EPOW as of 1767139200 were 139937 with a Short Ratio of 0.70, compared to 1764288000 on 207635. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 139937 and a Short% of Float of 0.47000000000000003.

