Metric Analysis: Metagenomi Therapeutics Inc (MGX)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Metagenomi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGX) closed at $1.66 down -1.78% from its previous closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.2 million shares were traded. MGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Metagenomi Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.42 and its Current Ratio is at 6.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 07, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On May 02, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $6.

On March 05, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on March 05, 2024, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 ’25 when Thomas Brian C. sold 3,830 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 6,786 led to the insider holds 2,510,960 shares of the business.

Wein Matthew sold 199 shares of MGX for $353 on Dec 05 ’25. The insider now owns 115,031 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, Wapnick Pamela, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,576 shares for $1.77 each. As a result, the insider received 2,793 and left with 188,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGX now has a Market Capitalization of 62327608 and an Enterprise Value of -80123392. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.592 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.923.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGX is 0.52, which has changed by -0.3897059 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGX has reached a high of $4.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.36%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MGX has traded an average of 496.41K shares per day and 275010 over the past ten days. A total of 37.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.31M. Insiders hold about 29.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.97% stake in the company. Shares short for MGX as of 1767139200 were 2208088 with a Short Ratio of 4.45, compared to 1764288000 on 1609444. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2208088 and a Short% of Float of 8.0699995.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Metagenomi Therapeutics Inc (MGX) is currently in the spotlight, with 4.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.22 and -$2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.34. EPS for the following year is -$1.83, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$1.35 and -$2.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $4.78M. As of. The current estimate, Metagenomi Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.61MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5M. There is a high estimate of $5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.3MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40M and the low estimate is $16.2M.