Ratios Revealed: Decoding Real Messenger Corp (RMSG)’s Financial Health

The closing price of Real Messenger Corp (NASDAQ: RMSG) was $1.27 for the day, down -11.81% from the previous closing price of $1.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60940.0 shares were traded. RMSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4392 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1816.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMSG now has a Market Capitalization of 12155527.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMSG has reached a high of $5.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.63%.

Shares Statistics:

RMSG traded an average of 41.16K shares per day over the past three months and 77790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.19M. Insiders hold about 76.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.34% stake in the company.