Balance Sheet Dive: Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $5.71 in the prior trading day, Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) closed at $5.63, down -1.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.1 million shares were traded. FPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.767 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 19, 2018, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 ’25 when Tobler Kim sold 18,714 shares for $6.01 per share. The transaction valued at 112,471 led to the insider holds 35,636 shares of the business.

Kim Tobler bought 18,714 shares of FPH for $112,473 on Dec 04 ’25. On Mar 08 ’25, another insider, Tobler Kim, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 18,496 shares for $5.78 each. As a result, the insider received 106,907 and left with 17,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FPH now has a Market Capitalization of 826117056 and an Enterprise Value of 2113965824. As of this moment, Five’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.902 whereas that against EBITDA is 65.572.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FPH is 1.41, which has changed by 0.40049756 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FPH has reached a high of $6.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 156.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 125730 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.92M. Insiders hold about 29.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.39% stake in the company. Shares short for FPH as of 1767139200 were 377966 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1764288000 on 391932. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 377966 and a Short% of Float of 0.5700000000000001.

