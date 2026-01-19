Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Linkage Global Inc (LGCB)

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Linkage Global Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.65, down -1.79% from its previous closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53855.0 shares were traded. LGCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LGCB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.55 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 ’25 when Zhihua Wu bought 3,347,155 shares for $0.17 per share.

Rosy Gold Investments Ltd bought 400,000 shares of LGCB for $68,000 on Mar 21 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LGCB now has a Market Capitalization of 18418162 and an Enterprise Value of 14790426. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 307.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 134.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.645 whereas that against EBITDA is -173.131.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LGCB is -0.86, which has changed by -0.44067794 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LGCB has reached a high of $4.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.42%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LGCB traded 975.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 141410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.39M. Insiders hold about 78.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.19% stake in the company. Shares short for LGCB as of 1767139200 were 5864 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1764288000 on 40189. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5864 and a Short% of Float of 0.059999997.