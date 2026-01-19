Financial Health Report: Health In Tech Inc (HIT)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Health In Tech Inc (NASDAQ: HIT) closed the day trading at $1.43 up 2.14% from the previous closing price of $1.4. In other words, the price has increased by $2.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73073.0 shares were traded. HIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4621 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HIT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.84 and its Current Ratio is at 2.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIT now has a Market Capitalization of 81379592 and an Enterprise Value of 73513584. As of this moment, Health’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.393.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HIT is 8.56, which has changed by -0.7651888 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HIT has reached a high of $7.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.48%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HIT traded about 477.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HIT traded about 260650 shares per day. A total of 44.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.60M. Insiders hold about 86.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.05% stake in the company. Shares short for HIT as of 1767139200 were 269748 with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 1764288000 on 425649. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 269748 and a Short% of Float of 1.94.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.0, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and $0.0.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.21M. There is a high estimate of $9.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.21M. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.13M and the low estimate is $40.94M.