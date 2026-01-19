Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Sphere 3D Corp (ANY)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) closed at $0.31 in the last session, down -0.96% from day before closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.32 million shares were traded. ANY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.323 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ANY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.28 and its Current Ratio is at 6.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on January 19, 2016, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On June 24, 2015, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Kalbfleisch Kurt L. sold 90,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 41,922 led to the insider holds 558,964 shares of the business.

KURT LE ROY KALBFLEISCH bought 90,000 shares of ANY for $41,922 on Dec 09 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANY now has a Market Capitalization of 10456042 and an Enterprise Value of 5197041. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.468 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.7.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANY is 3.78, which has changed by -0.6960784 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANY has reached a high of $1.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -48.84%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ANY traded on average about 619.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 404420 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.61M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.87% stake in the company. Shares short for ANY as of 1767139200 were 66398 with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 1764288000 on 447982. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 66398 and a Short% of Float of 0.2.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.24M to a low estimate of $4.24M. As of. The current estimate, Sphere 3D Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.77M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.73MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.06M and the low estimate is $21.06M.