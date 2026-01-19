Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Sphere 3D Corp (ANY)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) closed at $0.31 in the last session, down -0.96% from day before closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.32 million shares were traded. ANY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.323 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ANY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.28 and its Current Ratio is at 6.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on January 19, 2016, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On June 24, 2015, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Kalbfleisch Kurt L. sold 90,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 41,922 led to the insider holds 558,964 shares of the business.

KURT LE ROY KALBFLEISCH bought 90,000 shares of ANY for $41,922 on Dec 09 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANY now has a Market Capitalization of 10456042 and an Enterprise Value of 5197041. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.468 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.7.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANY is 3.78, which has changed by -0.6960784 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANY has reached a high of $1.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -48.84%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ANY traded on average about 619.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 404420 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.61M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.87% stake in the company. Shares short for ANY as of 1767139200 were 66398 with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 1764288000 on 447982. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 66398 and a Short% of Float of 0.2.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.24M to a low estimate of $4.24M. As of. The current estimate, Sphere 3D Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.77M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.73MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.06M and the low estimate is $21.06M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.